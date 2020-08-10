Julia Garner (‘Ozark’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Julia Garner is entering the “Ozark” episode “In Case of Emergency” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program streamed March 27 and was the seventh episode of the third season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Ruth (Garner) denies all knowledge of the killings from the truck fire. Frank Jr. attacks her, putting her in the hospital. She asks Marty to have Frank Jr. killed but is denied.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Garner is the reigning champ in this category and now has her second straight nomination. For this 2020 contest, she is up against past winners Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) and Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), previous nominees Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) and rookie contender Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

