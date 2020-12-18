Julia Hart on directing ‘I’m Your Woman’ and watching the Best Picture ‘La La Land’ mix-up unfold [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“You write one action line, but there’s so many different things that an actor can do with that,” explains “I’m Your Woman” director Julia Hart about how relatively little Rachel Brosnahan speaks in the lead role of the crime drama for Amazon. Hart continues, “I love writing dialogue, but it was really fun exploring how much she could mine through a myriad of facial expressions from one line of action in the script.”

Speaking to Gold Derby in an exclusive interview (watch the video above) after the 1970s-set film became available to stream on Amazon Prime, Hart opens up about the fate of the couple played by Marsha Stephanie Blake and Arinzé Kene and whether she wavered on it. “No, that was always so important,” reveals Hart. She also now delves into what went into incorporating two specific preexisting songs into the film. “It had always been my dream to have it end the movie,” says Hart about one of them, with the other being her “favorite song of all time.”

Hart’s co-writer and producer on “I’m Your Woman” was her husband Jordan Horowitz, who thanked her on the Oscar stage when he accepted the award for Best Picture, only to learn seconds later that presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had announced “La La Land” instead “Moonlight” in error. Hart recalls from her seat in the live audience being suspicious of the presenters’ hesitation to announce the winner. She explains, “That thing happened with Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, so I spent the whole time they were up on stage anxious.”

Horowitz emerged the unlikely hero from the debacle, as he was lauded both for taking charge to set the situation right and for the grace that he demonstrated in doing so. Hart recalls, “I knew something was up, so when it happened, I wasn’t surprised. I didn’t know what was going to happen, but I definitely had a sense. When it happened, I was like, ‘Oh, okay. I wasn’t wrong to be feeling all these things that I was feeling’ and I was so proud of him for handling it the way he did on his feet in front of millions of people.”

