Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the ‘Parasite’ team were mutually starstruck by each other at the Oscars [WATCH]

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attended the Oscars for the first time on Sunday, where she and her “Downhill” co-star Will Ferrell, did one of the funniest bits of the night presenting the awards for cinematography, which they definitely know all about, and film editing, which they’re not quite fans of. After that, the “Veep” star enjoyed the rest of the show and had an even better time when it was over.

As she and her husband, Brad Hall, were leaving to go to the Governors Ball, their escort led them up on the stage, where the “Parasite” team was still celebrating its historic Best Picture victory. “They’re all hugging each other, and everyone’s emptying out of the theater. And I was like, ‘Oh my God! They’re all here!'” Louis-Dreyfus said on Thursday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (watch above).

Instead of congratulating them and squeezing by, the Emmy champ did what all of us would do. “I stood there with the other photographers and started taking pictures of them,” she recalled. “And then as I’m doing that, one of the people, who spoke absolutely no English, looks at me and he goes, ‘Veep! Veep! Veep! Veep!’ So yeah, it was amazing actually.”

Ferrell, who was on “Late Night” as well to promote “Downhill,” which hits theater this weekend, missed out on all that because he went home after presenting. “In the car, piece of pizza, beer, watching five minutes later,” he noted. But he had his own viewing party with some people who, um, infiltrated his house. “I hung out with a group of people that I thought were the cast and crew of ‘Parasite,'” he joked. “And we were just laughing and talking. And then I saw them on the TV and I’m like, ‘Get out of here! Get out of here! Get out of my house! How did you get in here?!’ So that was weird.”

The pair said they were very “nervous” about their bit, but the key to hitting comedy at an awards show is to not look out into the audience. “You do not look at them. Do not look at them,” Louis-Dreyfus advised.

“You think you’re killing it. ‘I’m in the sweet spot. I’m going to take a look…'” Ferrell added.

“And it’s over,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

