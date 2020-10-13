Kaitlyn Bristowe (‘Dancing with the Stars’) showed the judges a different side of her: ”80s Kaitlyn is coming out to play’ [WATCH]

“I know the judges said they wanted to see a different side of Kaitlyn, so ’80s Kaitlyn is coming out to play,” said Kaitlyn Bristowe going into “’80s Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.” She’s been so good this season at elegant ballroom dances, so the judges were eager to see her tackle a different style, and not only was her tango the change of pace they were looking for, it ended with a hip-hop breakdown the judges didn’t see coming. Watch her performance above, and see what the judges had to say below.

Carrie Ann Inaba: “Okay, I did not see that coming at the end. This was the fourth tango we’ve seen tonight, and in frame you are far superior to anybody else’s frame — you guys together, beautifully dancing as one. That ending, though — did you guys expect that? It kind of blew me away, and you nailed it!”

Derek Hough: “I loved the choreography at the top, using the prop, I appreciate that so much. Last week when I said I wanted to see another side to you, I really wasn’t expecting b-girl coming out with that freeze at the end. But again, that was a beautiful tango — the musicality, the accents you hit in there, the sharpness. It was just fantastic, well done.”

Bruno Tonioli: “Excuse me, that really was an action-packed ’80s blockbuster. You never knew what’s going to happen next, always on the spot. And those accents and the staccato, you pulled in every one of them. That made me happy, thank you!”

Bristowe was probably lucky that Len Goodman isn’t at the judges’ table this season. He doesn’t usually appreciate a lot of “messing about” with hip-hop incorporated into a traditional tango, but this trio totally picked up what Bristowe put down. They gave her straight 9s for a total of 27 out of 30, her highest score of the season so far and the second highest score of the night behind Johnny Weir. So now that we know her range goes all the way from ballroom to hip-hop, is she unstoppable in the race for the Mirror Ball Trophy?

