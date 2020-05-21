Here’s reality TV star Kandi Burruss singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on ‘Big Brother’ [WATCH]

“Big Brother” fans, are you bummed there was no “Celebrity” edition this year? You’re not alone. Luckily, CBS is “optimistic” we’ll get Season 22 this summer. To help you through this troubling time, check out this secret scene from “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 2 of Kandi Burruss singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” (watch above). Burruss’ powerhouse vocal performance didn’t air on television for some crazy reason, but heroic live feed subscribers were able to grab it and share with the world.

Burruss, who is Jenny McCarthy‘s guess as the Night Angel on “The Masked Singer,” is a singer-songwriter/reality TV personality who won a Grammy in 2000 for Best R&B Song for co-writing TLC‘s “No Scrubs.” She joined up with the cast of “CBB” in 2019 alongside such famous faces as Tamar Braxton, Ricky Williams, Lolo Jones and Dina Lohan. Burruss and Braxton had a tumultuous history before they entered the house, but by the time the season ended both leading ladies had developed a newfound respect for each other.

When there were only five contestants still in the game, Burruss was put on the chopping block next to Lohan by Head of Household Williams. Jones voted to evict Burruss, while Braxton voted to evict Lohan, which led to a tie. As HOH, Williams was forced to break the tie and he chose to send Burruss packing. In her one-on-one with Julie Chen, Burruss was overcome with emotion at seeing her family in the audience and spoke passionately about how her and Braxton were able to fix their friendship of two decades.

“Big Brother” fans were definitely disappointed by Burruss’ eviction. In fact, a leading 33% of viewers voted that they wanted her to win the competition, compared to only 25% for the eventual champion Braxton. (See the complete “Big Brother” winners list.) On finale night, Braxton did the unthinkable by winning over every member of the jury, becoming a rare unanimous winner.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions