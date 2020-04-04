Could that leaping Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ be ‘Modern Family’ sweetie Sarah Hyland?

The Super 9 battled it out on “The Masked Singer” during Wednesday night’s episode with the top three singers from groups A, B, and C stretching their vocal cords for guest judge Snoop Dogg … or what we thought was Snoop but turned out to be Nick Cannon’s friend Eric. Oh ok April Fool! Moving on, no guest judge for tonight’s two-hour extravaganza. The real question: why is Nick wearing a weird silver lady’s hat? But I digress … Now to the real talent of the evening: The Kangaroo.

With clues like “putting on a brave face, rumors from the past, feeling out of my league” and being known for being a doll, this sultry alto singer has heart. Singing Dixie Chicks‘ “Not Ready to Make Nice,” her performance dazzled, and clearly she can sing.

Jenny McCarthy thought it could be model/entrepreneur Amber Rose, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed singer LeAnn Rimes (that is a possibility as well) and Robin Thicke believed it might be artist India Arie.

After careful thought, I say no to all of the above. It’s Lisa Marie Presley — you know, Elvis’ kid. Come on, that Kangaroo has some sloe eye going on…no? You’re right, it’s not her. My final guess is actress Sarah Hyland. She’s been trolled online for having body issues, she got a kidney compliments of her dad (she had a kidney transplant in 2012) and she’s had a low profile on last season’s “Modern Family” due to health issues.

Hyland is also a singer/dancer. Add in the other clue about high Instagram followers and I uncovered she’s followed by a mere 7.3 million folks, not bad for a gal who looks like a doll. All good health to you Sarah. So, whadda ya say Derby dogs? This ain’t no April Fool.

