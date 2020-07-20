Kate McKinnon (‘Saturday Night Live’) will win Emmy for coronavirus-impacted season, predict these Experts

“Saturday Night Live” Season 45 may have been forced to shut down early due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that won’t stop Kate McKinnon from taking home her third career Emmy Award. Four of Gold Derby’s 31 Experts predict McKinnon will win Best Comedy Supporting Actress at the 2020 Emmys: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo). That’s good enough for second place on our odds chart, behind only Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), someone who’s also looking to add a third trophy in this category.

SEE 2020 Emmy Best Comedy Series Predictions

After two failed nominations in 2014 and 2015, McKinnon claimed Emmy gold the following two years thanks in part to “SNL’s” skewering of the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Hillary Clinton (McKinnon). She portrayed an endless array of topical political figures those years, including Jeff Sessions, Lindsey Graham, Elizabeth Warren, Kellyanne Conway, Robert Mueller, Angela Merkel and Rudy Giuliani.

The eligible 45th season only produced 15 normal episodes prior to Covid-19 shutting down much of Hollywood, the last airing March 7. After more than a month hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” returned for three “at home” episodes in which the entire cast (and numerous special guest stars) performed sketches while in quarantine. McKinnon went viral for her memorable impersonation of Ruth Bader Ginsburg doing home workouts (watch below), while the actress’s cat went viral during its “SNL” debut in the “Whiskers R We” sketch.

Borstein stopped McKinnon from three-peating in 2018 when she prevailed for the first season of Amazon’s “Mrs. Maisel.” She then won a second trophy for playing talent agent Susie Myerson in 2019. These leading 23 Emmy Experts predict Borstein will triumph for a third consecutive time: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

The remaining four Emmy Experts — Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Tim Gray (Variety), Chris Harnick (E!) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) — think voters will anoint someone new this year in the form of Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”). The actress rose to fame for her role as Alexis Rose on the Pop hit, a selfish socialite who moves to a small town when her rich family loses everything. It’s the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” so it’s now or never for Murphy and the rest of the cast to finally earn some Emmy love.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions