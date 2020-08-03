Kate McKinnon (‘Saturday Night Live’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Kate McKinnon is entering the “Saturday Night Live” episode “Host: Daniel Craig” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. This program aired March 7 and was the 15th episode of the 45th season for the NBC show.

In this final in-studio episode, McKinnon plays Laura Ingraham on Fox News, a gambler opposite James Bond, a woman at a game night party and a soap opera star in the age of COVID-19.

McKinnon previously won two Emmys for “SNL,” and the latest bid is her eighth for her career. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against co-star Cecily Strong, reigning champ Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), past nominees Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) and Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), plus rookie contenders D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”).

