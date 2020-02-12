Kathy Bates’ ‘American Horror Story’ characters ranked worst to best: Delphine LaLaurie, the Butcher …

Academy Award winner Kathy Bates has become a staple of FX’s “American Horror Story,” especially after the exit of fellow Oscar winner Jessica Lange. Bates first appeared alongside Lange in the third season of “American Horror Story,” titled “Coven,” as racist socialite Delphine LaLaurie. The monstrous role won her a Primetime Emmy Award, defeating two of her co-stars in the process. The actress returned for Season 4, “Freak Show,” where she played bearded lady with a Baltimore accent, Ethel Darling. She came back to lead Season 5, “Hotel,” as Iris, the manager of the Hotel Cortez. These two seasons would earn her Emmy nominations. Check out our photos above to see all of Bates’ “AHS” characters ranked worst to best.

Bates would then play a dual role in “American Horror Story: Roanoke.” The nature of the season involved us first being introduced to her as the Butcher, an undead colonial woman terrorizing her community. With the revelation that this was merely a reenactment of events that occurred in Roanoke, we also got to see her as Agnes Mary Winstead, the actress who portrayed the Butcher in the reenactment.

After four seasons, Bates stepped away from “American Horror Story” for the show’s seventh season, “Cult,” but returned for “Apocalypse” one year later. In this season she played Miriam Mead, a maternal figure to the Antichrist who was human once but appeared to us an android. She also briefly reprised her role as Delphine LaLaurie. She skipped Season 9, “1984,” and it is unknown if she will return for the show’s 10th season this fall alongside her frequent co-star, Sarah Paulson. Bates was just nominated for her fourth Academy Award this year for her supporting performance in “Richard Jewell.” She won the Oscar for Best Actress for another horror project, “Misery” (1990).

