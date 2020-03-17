Katy Perry: From ‘I Kissed a Girl’ to ‘Roar,’ what are the best songs ever from the ‘American Idol’ judge? [PHOTO GALLERY]

Katy Perry broke out with her 2008 breakthrough album”One of the Boys.” Since then she has recorded dozens of singles and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart multiple times. But which of her songs are her very best? Click above for our countdown of her greatest hits of all time. Do you agree with our choice for her number-one song?

She rose to fame with the provocative single “I Kissed a Girl,” her chart-topping ode to bi-curiosity and cherry ChapStick. That catchy, cheeky song could have defined her career, but it turned out not even to be her biggest hit off that album. “Hot n Cold” followed shortly thereafter, and though it didn’t quite reach number-one (it peaked at number-three), it sold even better and went eight-times platinum.

She outdid that too. Her 2010 followup album “Teenage Dream” made history with five number-one singles on the Hot 100: the title track, “California Gurls,” “Firework,” “E.T.” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).” That made Perry the first female artist ever to achieve five number-ones off of one album, and the first of any gender since Michael Jackson accomplished that feat for “Bad.” Plus she was the first artist to have three diamond singles — that’s 10-times platinum or more — as “Firework,” “Dark Horse” and “Roar” all earned that distinction.

“Teenage Dream” also earned her Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Record of the Year (“Firework”), though perhaps surprisingly she has yet to win a Grammy in any category. And then she went from recording her own hits to guiding fledgling performers in their own careers when she joined “American Idol” as a judge in 2018. So she’s not a bad example for them to try to live up to.