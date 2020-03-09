‘I’m terrified!’ Katy Perry (‘American Idol’) shares pregnancy news with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan [WATCH]

“Oh my God, I’m terrified!” Katy Perry exclaimed at the top of Sunday’s fourth episode of “American Idol” Season 18. Katy recently announced she’s having a baby with fiance Orlando Bloom, but now she’s sharing the news with her “Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. “We’re having a baby!” Katy said while showing off her rather developed baby bump. Watch Lionel and Luke’s hilarious reactions to their new “fourth judge” in ABC’s video above.

Smiling ear to ear, Luke proclaimed, “I think it’s the perfect addition to this panel.” Katy, Luke and Lionel have worked together for three years now on ABC’s revival of the reality TV juggernaut. So far they’ve discovered such talented superstars as Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Alejandro Aranda, with many more to come during this current season.

When Katy asked her fellow judges if they’re going to throw her a baby shower, Luke responded, “I’ve got you handled. I’ve got the fishing tackle.”

She gave him a concerned look and replied that there will be “no fishing tackle” at her baby shower. But she does hope Uncle Luke buys her baby some new “Gucci shoes.”

Lionel announced that he’ll provide “all of the shopping the baby will ever need,” but then wondered if the baby now means Katy will soon be earning “two paychecks.”

Katy gave a cheeky thumbs-up to the camera as she signed off by saying, “Well, I’m definitely gonna get fat, so look forward to that. Everything is gonna be bigger and better on ‘American Idol’ Season 3!”

Next week there’s a double-dose of “American Idol” as the final audition episode airs Sunday, March 15 and the start of Hollywood Week takes place Monday, March 16. Which artists will shine and who will falter during this next stage of intense competition? Stay tuned.

