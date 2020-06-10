‘World of Dance’ hopeful Keagan Capps was an ‘otherworldly little alien’ with her outrageous flexibility [WATCH]

“World of Dance” is “one of the biggest opportunities I’ve ever had,” said 13-year-old Keagan Capps in the third week of Qualifiers on the NBC competition series. She’s from a small town in Oklahoma but the teenage contemporary dancer actually performed to Gabriella‘s cover of The Cranberries‘ “Zombie.” And she’s so damn flexible it was virtually a contortionist act. Watch her performance above.

“Show off!” said Jennifer Lopez as soon as Capps was done with her routine. Derek Hough added, “Sometimes when I see that it looks like Gumby, and it looks uncontrolled, but you had so much control and so much stability in everything that you did. It was so wonderful to watch.” Ne-Yo noted that “when a dancer can do that, they tend to overdo it. It’s like, ‘Look, hey, I’m super-flexible,’ and is that it? Is that all there is?” But he thought Capps was a lot more than just her otherworldly physical capabilities.

Speaking of otherworldly, Hough actually wrote “alien” in his notes in reference to her incredible range of motion. “Your not, like, real,” a dumbfounded Hough explained. “It’s like not even human.” But Lopez thinks Capps has more in the tank: “There’s something even more special there” than what she showed with this Qualifiers performance.

So will the “little alien” get another chance to show what she’s capable of? As if there was any doubt after those comments, all the judges told her yes, which means she’s moving on to the next round, the Duels. And she’ll have a lot to live up to since contemporary soloists have a storied history on “World of Dance” from Eva Igo to Michael Dameski to Briar Nolet, all of whom made the world finals in their respective seasons. Do you think Capps has what it takes to follow in their footsteps?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.