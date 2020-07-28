‘World of Dance’ video preview: Keagan Capps broke Jennifer Lopez’s heart with one look during Duels routine [WATCH]

The “World of Dance” Duels conclude for the Junior Division on Tuesday night, July 28, and NBC has shared an online preview of teenage contemporary dancer Keagan Capps‘s performance to “Heart of Glass” by Blondie and Philip Glass. She’s up against fellow soloist Maddy Penney. Do you think Capps did enough to win? Watch her performance above and decide for yourself.

It’s unsurprising that “World of Dance” pitted the two female soloists against each other. It’s a relatively apples-to-apples comparison for the judges to make since both young ladies dance in a similar contemporary style. But the choreography for Capps’s routine seems a bit risky, favoring slow, expressive movements over wall-to-wall flips and tricks. As Ne-Yo noted, “There wasn’t a whole lot of movement in the piece, but it wasn’t needed because of the emotional connection.”

Derek Hough agreed, telling Capps, “That’s the power of intention, where it doesn’t even take an incredible move. It just takes an awareness of your body that really draws us in.” And Jennifer Lopez said Capps broke her heart with her facial expression during one position when she was balancing on one foot. But trying to make the most of limited movements can be a double-edged sword because Hough added, “If you make it through to the next round, just be aware that it isn’t just from move to picture to picture. Make sure there’s dancing in-between.”

So does she make the next round? The preview doesn’t show us Penney’s performance or the judges’ verdict, so we’ll have to wait until the show to find out.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.