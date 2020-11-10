‘I’m a pirate today’: Kelly Clarkson explains why she’s wearing an eyepatch on ‘The Voice’

“What’s up, y’all? I’m a pirate today. You’re welcome.” That’s how Kelly Clarkson introduced herself to her team members during Monday’s first battle round episode of “The Voice.” Donning a black eyepatch, the coach declared that fans may “notice something different” about her, but it’s nothing to be worried about. As she explained, “Something got in my eye and it got a little infected, so I have to wear an eyepatch.”

Kelly joked how the temporary fashion accessory made her look like a “really great supervillain.” However, it came with a bit of a hindrance as it almost caused her to put her straw up her nose. “I have no depth perception,” she laughed.

“The Voice” is through with the blind auditions, which means it’s now time for the battles. That’s when the four coaches pair up their artists and watch as they duet on the big stage. Kelly’s first battle was Madeline Consoer vs. Eli Zamora to Ricky Martin & Christina Aguilera‘s “Nobody Wants To Be Lonely.” She chose Madeline as the winner, which meant Eli was eliminated from the competition.

This season each coach had the aid of superstar mentors: Leon Bridges for Team Kelly, Julia Michaels for Team Gwen Stefani, Miguel for Team John Legend and Kane Brown for Team Blake Shelton. These advisors will stay through the end of the battle round, at which point Usher will step in as the “mega mentor” for Season 19.

With Eli’s exit, Team Kelly now consists of the following nine artists: Madeline Consoer, Joseph Soul, Marisa Corvo, Ryan Gallagher, Kelsie Watts, DeSz, Tanner Gomes, Skylar Alyvia and Mayton Emmalee. Who do you think has the best chance of winning the competition?

