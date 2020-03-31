Psst! Kelly Clarkson (‘The Voice’) thinks Blake Shelton ‘secretly jams’ to Lizzo in his free time [WATCH]

Monday night on “The Voice” Season 18, longtime coach Blake Shelton made a surprising song choice for his teammates Jacob Daniel Murphy and Toneisha Harris: Lizzo‘s “Good as Hell” (watch above). “I’m sure this was a Gwen thing,” rival coach Kelly Clarkson correctly deduced after Jacob and Toneisha gave it their all on the stage for their battle. Kelly later added with a laugh, “Blake Shelton knowing a Lizzo song just really makes me happy. I know he secretly jams to that. He’s like drinking his beer just like, ‘Good as Hell.’ I know it!”

Blake confessed to Jacob and Toneisha he’d just heard about the R&B hit single last season when his girlfriend Gwen Stefani sang it on the show with her team. “It was the first time I had heard the song, because I’m a country guy from Oklahoma,” Blake admitted about why it took him so long to be indoctrinated into the world of Lizzo. “But everybody loves this song, right?”

Following Jacob and Toneisha’s epic battle, Blake had a “horrible” choice to make in deciding who would go on to the knockouts and who’d be sent home. He explained, “First of all, the connection that you two have made is what made this such a great musical moment, I really do think that. Toneisha, it’s phenomenal to be able to point at the note you’re singing and we all go, ‘Oh yeah, I can hear it now because you pointed at it.’ You truly are a phenomenon. And Jacob, the way you control the stage and you control the audience, you’re the reason that this is a great battle — it’s you.”

After much deliberation, Blake decided to keep Toneisha in the competition, saying she could make it all the way to the finale. Were you surprised by Blake’s decision? And will Toneisha become the seventh winner from Team Blake following Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13)?

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the battle: “They’re singing ‘Good as Hell’ by Lizzo which will allow us to see if Toneisha can let loose on stage and if Jacob can hold his own. They hit the stage and immediately there’s a fun chemistry between the two. Toneisha actually sounds a lot like Lizzo! While the coaches seem to be loving both of them, Toneisha is in a league of her own. Jacob has problems enunciating the lyrics whereas you can understand every word Toneisha sings. This is a slam dunk as far as I’m concerned.”

