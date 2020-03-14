Kelly Clarkson adds 3 more female artists to her ‘The Voice’ Season 18 team: Anaya Cheyenne, Mandi Thomas, Jules

Tour our photos above for a closer look at Team Kelly Clarkson‘s current artists for “The Voice” Season 18, including the three newest additions as of Monday’s episode: Anaya Cheyenne, Mandi Thomas and Jules. By the end of the blind auditions, Team Kelly will consist of 10 total artists. Will any of these contestants give Kelly her fourth victory as a coach? She previously prevailed with Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17). See the new artists’ official NBC bios below.

Anaya Cheyenne

Age: 16

Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut

Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Anaya has always loved music and performing. She would often visit her godmother in Atlanta and attend her performing arts camp. At 12, Anaya asked if she could stay and live with her godmother so she could attend the program full-time. For the past four years, Anaya has been living with her godmother and has put her musical aspirations above everything else. She started a YouTube channel that has over 80,000 subscribers and was asked to perform the national anthem at Madison Square Garden. Anaya is currently a junior in high school and attends the performing arts program after school, but makes sure to FaceTime her mom and little sister every day.

Mandi Thomas

Age: 33

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Residence: Bartlett, Tennessee

Mandi started singing at a young age and has been classically trained since she was 11. She continued her musical studies in college and began teaching vocal lessons after graduation. Mandi has dedicated herself to teaching and has put her own music career on the backburner due to struggles with self-confidence. Two of Mandi’s former students have been successful on “The Voice,” and she realized it wasn’t fair to push them to do something she didn’t have the courage to do herself. Mandi comes to “The Voice” to take her own advice and focus on her personal music aspirations.

Jules

Age: 15

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Residence: Phoenix, Arizona

Jules started singing at just 5 and started guitar lessons at 8. Her mom encouraged her to take voice lessons, and by 12 she was performing at gigs around town. Jules has been successfully juggling her schoolwork and music for the past few years and credits her parents for instilling a hard work ethic in her. At 15, Jules is now playing three-hour shows and is ready to show off her voice on television’s biggest stage.

