Kelly Clarkson (‘The Voice’) dies laughing over ‘worst Happy Birthday ever’ for CammWess [WATCH]

“That was like the worst ‘Happy Birthday’ ever!” Kelly Clarkson exclaimed during Monday’s third episode of “The Voice” Season 18. The three-time winner could hardly speak during her critique of CammWess‘ performance of “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” because she was dying laughing over the coaches forgetting the young artist’s name. “I’m laughing because whenever he said his name, everybody was talking so nobody heard his name and everyone went, ‘… to …'” she declared. Watch the hilarious “Voice” video above.

CammWess, now 22 years old, grew up in a family where sports was the main focus, but they all supported him when he decided to switch to music. His flawless rendition of the hit The Weeknd song caused two coaches to turn their chairs around: John Legend and Blake Shelton. Kelly chose not to push her button because when she saw John turn she realized she didn’t “have a chance.”

When it was John’s turn to try to woo Camm onto his team, he proclaimed, “Camm, you came in with your own style. It just felt like you were an artist, a force to be reckoned with on this show. I would love to work with you, Camm.” He jokingly added, “If you’d like to have a beer with somebody, Blake is your man.”

Blake did his best to fight for the young artist, but he knew the writing was on the wall. “He is right about that,” Blake noted. “Look, everybody in this room right now from catering to the crew and the coaches all expect you to pick John as your coach. I’m willing to fall on my sword for you and do this knowing that you’re gonna say, ‘Man, that’s nice of you, I appreciate it, whatever, I’m gonna take John.’ I don’t care, man. You deserve that from me. I would love to be your coach and get you to the finale of this show. I can do it, Camm.”

Surprising nobody, Camm chose to be the next member of Team Legend, readily admitting he’s “so heavily influenced” by the EGOT recipient. “I have to go with John Legend,” he proudly stated. Backstage, Camm said how he couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present.

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “He auditioned to ‘Earned It,’ earning the support of John straight away and Blake right at the last second. John was impressed by his ‘old style’ and Nick believed he’d benefit from John’s ability to work with him on melody. Blake offered no advice or direction for where they’d go together and even though he said he’d fall on his sword for him, Cammwess went with John in the end.”

