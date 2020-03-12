Ken Jeong is your favorite ‘The Masked Singer’ judge, trouncing Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy [POLL RESULTS]

Our readers know exactly who their favorite judge on “The Masked Singer” is and it’s definitely comedian Ken Jeong. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star was just named the best judge on Fox’s reality TV singing competition according to the results of our recent poll. Jeong is the overwhelming favorite with 39% of the vote, trouncing Nicole Scherzinger who finished in second place with 28%, Robin Thicke in third place with 25% and Jenny McCarthy in a distant fourth with just 8%. Do YOU agree with our poll results? Sound off in the comments section.

“The Masked Singer” is a who-sung-it extravaganza, with host Nick Cannon overseeing the panel and costume-wearing celebrities who hide their identities as they compete for the studio audience votes. Currently in its third season, we’ve already seen A-list stars such as Lil Wayne, Dionne Warwick and Chaka Khan eliminated. The latest to be unmasked was polarizing politician Sarah Palin.

While the entire panel is notoriously abysmal at correctly guessing which celebrities are hiding behind the masks on stage, Jeong seems to be the furthest off base each week. During season two he remained steadfast in his belief that Bjork was the Flower even though it had become obvious it was actually R&B legend Patti LaBelle. In Season 3, he’s the only judge who hasn’t correctly guessed a single masked singer.

In episode one Jeong thought Flava Flav was the Robot rather than Lil’ Wayne. Next we saw him insist Joel McHale was the Llama when it was in fact Drew Carey. In episode three, Jeong insanely forecast that Miss Monster was Reba McEntire rather than soul singer Chaka Khan. As for the Elephant, Jeong was sure it had to be politician Beto O’Rourke rather than skateboard legend Tony Hawk. Most absurd was his guess that Mouse was Tina Turner when every other panelist was correct in guessing Dionne Warwick. Over the last two weeks he believed Taco was Martin Short (it was Tom Bergeron) and Bear was Jodie Sweetin (it was Sarah Palin).

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. Eighteen contestants have been divided into three groups: Group A, Group B and Group C. The top three singers from each group will form the Super 9 and compete for the golden “Masked Singer” trophy. T-Pain won Season 1 as the Monster and the Season 2 winner was Wayne Brady as the Fox.

