Hallelujah! Ken Jeong makes first correct guess of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 — see all judges’ scores

That sound you hear are millions of “The Masked Singer” fans gasping in shock. At long last, Ken Jeong made his first correct guess for Season 3 during the semi-finals when he named baseball star Barry Zito as the Rhino. For three seasons now, Ken’s countless bad guesses have made him the punching bag of his fellow judges and the contestants, including recently when the Frog nicknamed him “Dead Wrong” Ken Jeong. We’re keeping track of the judges’ scores all season long, so scroll down to see the updated tallies.

“We’ve had quite a journey, Rhino,” Ken said before the horned mammal unmasked in front of America. “From sliders and pitchers to the world clue, it is World Series pitcher — but most importantly guest star of ‘JAG’ — Barry Zito.” Previously Ken thought that Tim Tebow or David Hasselhoff were hiding under the Rhino mask, but the “JAG” clue finally convinced him, as he was an admitted superfan of the CBS Navy drama.

Weeks earlier, Jenny McCarthy had been the first panelist to float Zito’s name out there, and to Ken’s credit he publicly admitted he stole her guess. “This is a hard one,” Jenny confessed before making her final prediction. “I saw three quarters equaling number 75, who was one of the greatest pitchers, won the Cy Young Award. I can’t believe I’m agreeing with Ken, but I think it’s Barry Zito.”

The other “Masked Singer” judges foolishly disagreed with Ken and Jenny, as they all thought that Rhino was a country singer. Nicole Scherzinger picked Jason Aldean, Robin Thicke chose Trace Adkins, and guest panelist Jay Pharoah went with Blake Shelton.

Jenny’s savvy guess of Zito now moves her to the top of the scoreboard. Here’s our running tally of the judges’ correct guesses in Season 3:

Jenny McCarthy: 6/15

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Jordyn Woods as Kangaroo

Bret Michaels as Banana

Barry Zito as Rhino

Robin Thicke: 5/15

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Bret Michaels as Banana

Nicole Scherzinger: 5/15

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Bret Michaels as Banana

Hunter Hayes as Astronaut

Ken Jeong: 1/15

Barry Zito as Rhino

