Can Ken Jeong (‘The Masked Singer’) overcome his terrible track record of celebrity guesses?

While it’s true none of “The Masked Singer” panelists are as good at guessing which secret celebrities hiding behind the elaborate costumes as the show’s diehard fans, it’s worth noting that Ken Jeong is especially terrible. For four seasons now, the actor and host of “I Can See Your Voice” has poured over the clues and made his best guesses, but he’s only gotten three correct. No, not three dozen. Three.

In Season 1 Ken correctly pegged Tori Spelling as Unicorn, in Season 2 he was the only judge who knew Victor Oladipo was Thingamajig and in Season 3 he solely figured out Barry Zito was Rhino. The fourth season just began on September 23, so we’ll be keeping track of how many secret celebs he names this year.

As for the other “Masked Singer” panelists, Robin Thicke has 21 overall correct guesses so far, Nicole Scherzinger has 18 and Jenny McCarthy has 16. A new twist in Season 4 will reward the judge with the best track record a Golden Ear trophy, based on how many of their first impressions come true. So far Robin and Nicole are in the lead as they both correctly guessed Busta Rhymes as Dragon.

The 16 contestants for Season 4 are Baby Alien, Broccoli, Crocodile, Dragon, Giraffe, Gremlin, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, Popcorn, Seahorse, Serpent, Snow Owls, Squiggly Monster, Sun and Whatchamacallit. They’ve initially been split into three groups — A, B and C — with the finalists from each group ultimately making it to the final rounds.

Here’s a running tally of “The Masked Singer” judges’ Season 4 scores:

Robin Thicke — 1 correct guess

Busta Rhymes as Dragon

Nicole Scherzinger — 1 correct guess

Busta Rhymes as Dragon

Jenny McCarthy — 0 correct guesses

Ken Jeong — 0 correct guesses

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.