Yikes! Ken Jeong is the only ‘The Masked Singer’ judge without a correct guess in Season 3

“We have to step up,” Ken Jeong decalred at the start of the fifth episode of “The Masked Singer,” referring to the judges’ embarrassing track record for guessing which famous faces are hiding behind the Season 3 costumes. Well, Ken’s fellow panelists did just that. At the end of the hour Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy (plus guest judge Gabriel Iglesias) all figured out that the Mouse was Dionne Warwick. That makes Ken the only judge on this third season without a correct guess so far. We’re tracking the judges’ scores all season long, so scroll down to see the updated tallies.

After Dionne was name-checked by all of his colleagues, Ken was adamant that they were wrong. “Looking at the clue package, I definitely think this is someone who is an icon, someone who is very elegant,” he explained. “There’s a lot of gold in that package, like James Bond movies, like ‘GoldenEye.’ This is my Costco plus one, Tina Turner. Good to see you again.”

You’ve gotta hand it to this comedian/actor/former doctor. Even when he’s vastly outnumbered by the other judges, Ken still sticks to his guns and names the celeb he really, truly thinks is hiding behind the costume. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for him in this current cycle, but there are still many episodes to go before the Season 3 winner is crowned.

In his “Masked Singer” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Mouse’s performance: “Tonight Mouse is singing ‘This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)’ by Natalie Cole. This voice is clearly Dionne Warwick and this song should come as no surprise as Dionne once embarked on a European tour with Natalie and Dionne’s cousin, Whitney Houston. Mouse is struggling a bit with her range tonight and it’s not quite living up to her first performance, but the judges still know she’s a living legend.”

Here’s our running tally of the judges’ Season 3 scores:

Robin Thicke: 2/5 — correctly guessed Chaka Khan as Miss Monster and Dionne Warwick as Mouse

Nicole Scherzinger: 2/5 — correctly guessed Chaka Khan as Miss Monster and Dionne Warwick as Mouse

Jenny McCarthy: 1/5 — correctly guessed Dionne Warwick as Mouse

Ken Jeong: 0/5 — no correct guesses so far

