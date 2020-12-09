Ken Jeong (‘The Masked Singer’) gets big laughs singing ‘Little Drummer Boy’ during holiday special [WATCH]

For the first time ever, “The Masked Singer” will air a special holiday sing-a-long on Wednesday, December 9. All of your favorite costumed (and uncostumed) celebrities from Season 4 will perform Christmas songs for viewers at home without the threat of anybody going home. In addition, there will be several surprises. One of them has already been announced by Fox, and it’s a doozy: panelist Ken Jeong gets big laughs by donning a nutcracker costume and singing “Little Drummer Boy” (watch above).

The various reactions to Ken’s stone-faced marching and low-voiced singing are priceless. Jenny McCarthy clearly enjoys the performance, while Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger can both be heard muttering, “Oh my God.” Backstage, Mushroom giggles at Ken on the TV screen while Crocodile lets out a belly laugh.

Ken is used to being the butt of jokes on “The Masked Singer.” He’s infamous for being stubborn about his countless bad guesses, rarely changing his mind even when new clues are presented. Remember when he thought Flower was Bjork in Season 2, even when all of the clues pointed to Patti LaBelle? Last year, Frog (Bow Wow) gave the actor/host/doctor a hilariously fitting new nickname: “Dead Wrong Ken Jeong.”

Little else is known about the holiday sing-a-long, though Fox has announced that Tori Kelly will sing a song outside of her Seahorse costume. Tori was shockingly eliminated in last week’s triple unmasking, telling host Nick Cannon, “I’ve always thought of myself as just a singer. I thought it would be fun to just come out here and show a whole other side of myself. Be a little more sassy, show some choreography.”

Next Wednesday, December 16 is when the competition concludes, with either Sun, Crocodile or Mushroom taking home the Golden Mask during the two-hour grand finale. Who will join “The Masked Singer’s” winners list?

