Kenadi Dodds’ original song stirs fight among ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges, with Howie Mandel even getting booed [WATCH]

Fifteen-year-old country singer Kenadi Dodds returned to “America’s Got Talent” during Tuesday’s episode and took a risk by performing an original song she dedicated to her kid sister. Kenadi’s family has a rare genetic eye disorder that eventually causes blindness, but so far both sisters have been lucky enough to avoid the worst of it. Kenadi’s emotional performance stirred a fight at the judges’ table, with Howie Mandel even getting booed from the remote audience when — gasp! — he claimed he didn’t like the song, titled “Dancing Through the Stars.” Watch the “AGT” video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Heidi Klum: “I think you’re great. I think you’ve done a fantastic job. And no matter what happens tonight or tomorrow on the results show, I do believe that the music world, which I know you want, is gonna call for you. I have it in my gut. I think you’re absolutely amazing. I also love the bond you have with your sister — I saw the sign you were doing at the end, I hope she did too. That was beautiful. Good luck.”

Howie Mandel: “So I’m just gonna be totally honest. I love you and I think that you’re an amazing talent. I love the bond that you talked about with your family and your sister. It’s an amazing story and you seemed to triumph over that hardship. I have to be honest that that song didn’t do it for me personally. If you remove the story, if you remove what it was about — [audience boos]. Please people! You know what? I’m not voting. They’re voting at home.”

Sofia Vergara: “Well, I think [Howie is] being very negative today. But I think you were amazing. I think you’re spectacular. You have such a beautiful family. I like the first one better, but I think [this song] was beautiful. I think people are gonna love you and I hope the people vote for you tonight because you deserve it. Your story is fantastic.”

Host Terry Crews asked Kenadi what it would mean if she were to go on and win “America’s Got Talent” Season 15, and she responded, “It would mean the world to me. We worked so hard and sacrificed so much, and I’m just so grateful to be this far and to have come this far.” Do you think Kenadi did enough to advance to the Semifinals?

