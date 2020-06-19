Kerry Ehrin (‘The Morning Show’ showrunner) on exploring ‘relationships between two high-powered women’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

With “The Morning Show,” showrunner Kerry Ehrin “wanted to talk about being a female high-powered career person.” In particular, she wanted to explore “relationships between two high-powered women.” The Emmy nominated TV veteran gave an inside look at her work on the Apple TV+ original series while appearing at Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts panel, conducted virtually by managing editor Chris Beachum. Watch our exclusive video interview with Ehrin above.

SEE Billy Crudup Interview: ‘The Morning Show’

Based on Brian Stelter‘s behind-the-scenes book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,” the series examines the fallout from the firing of a morning news anchor (Steve Carell) following accusations of sexual misconduct. Jennifer Aniston headlines the drama as his co-anchor, who’s desperate to retain her job while sparring with a newly hired field reporter (Reese Witherspoon). Both Aniston, who won a SAG Award for her performance, and Witherspoon serve as executive producers alongside Ehrin.

In touching upon the #MeToo era, Ehrin wanted to “tell a story of how people lie to themselves.” Due to society and work environments, people like Carell’s character “can get to a place where they feel literally like they can do no wrong morally,” and believe that their actions are “consensual.” Part of it comes from “his own narcissism and his own ego,” but it’s also that “he was in a system that let him do whatever he wanted and never questioned him.”

SEE Gugu Mbatha-Raw Interview: ‘The Morning Show’

Ehrin has also been a producer for “Rise,” “Bates Motel,” “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights.” She has received 2 Emmy nominations for producing “Friday Night Lights” and “The Wonder Years” plus 5 WGA nominations.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions