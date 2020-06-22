Kevin Costner (‘Yellowstone’): ‘If you make the right kind of western, they’re unforgettable’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“If you make the right kind of western, they’re unforgettable,” proclaims Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner about starring in Paramount Network’s hit neo-western “Yellowstone.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Costner above.

Yellowstone is the highly-viewed modern western drama about a powerful Montana ranching family under constant threat by politicians, developers, the neighboring reservation and especially from within. Costner stars as family patriarch John Dutton, a tough-as-nails father trying to keep his family’s legacy alive, by any means necessary. The series also features Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham.

Of all of his most memorable roles and projects, Costner is perhaps most renowned for starring in and directing another western, 1990’s “Dances With Wolves,” for which he won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. More recently, he won an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for starring in another classic in the genre, the 2012 hit limited series “Hatfields and McCoys.”

Costner has enjoyed getting back in the saddle on the hit series, which embarks on its third season this month. “I believe in the audience and they’re willingness to take that ride, whatever age they are,” he declares about the popularity of a good western film or series. “I think that younger people are dying for something that’s compelling. If you don’t make it compelling, they won’t respond,” he says. “I believe in an audience and I put the on my shoulder every time I decide to do something.”

He adds that a good western has universal appeal because of what the characters stand for. “Maybe we want to vicariously live through the days where we’d like to arbitrate our own problems instead of like when you feel offended you have to call a lawyer,” he explains. “You would like to handle it but you’ve got to call a lawyer or call an agent or a PR person and I think there’s something in us that deep down we would love to be able to sometimes have the satisfaction of arbitrating our own problems. Without people knowing it, they tie in a little bit to that taking a level of justice or what they perceive as justice and enjoying that idea.”

In addition to the projects above, we ask about which films fans want to discuss with him, including “Field of Dreams,” “Waterworld,” “The Untouchables,” “Fandango,” “JFK” and others.

