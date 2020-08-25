Kevin Hart on his Emmy-nominated ‘Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up:’ ‘I’m about improvement, growth and always getting better’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I’m extremely excited! It’s a big deal and something I am definitely blown away by,” declares Kevin Hart, who has just landed his very first Emmy nomination, for his Netflix reality series “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.”

“It’s dope when you put your mind to things and you see it come out exactly the way you wanted it to,” he says. Even though Hart is one of the most successful comics in the business, regularly selling out huge arenas around the world, he admits that this nomination still means a lot to him personally and professionally. “It’s already a win for me. At this point, whatever happens after happens but this is a ‘W’ just to be considered at all in this category is a big bonus.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Hart above.

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” depicts the events leading up to Hart stepping down as Oscars host in 2018 in response to the ferocious public backlash about the comedian’s homophobic tweets from years prior. The series is an honest exploration of his personal experiences on the receiving end of that outrage and the lessons learned.

The series is nominated in the Best Unstructured Reality Program category alongside “Cheer,” “Amy Schumer Learns To Cook,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked,” and “We’re Here.”

After years of success as a comedian, actor, producer and performer, Hart’s meteoric rise was suddenly derailed overnight after several of his tweets from 2010 and 2011 surfaced following the announcement that he would host the 2018 Oscars. It led to a series of events that saw Hart in the firing line of public outrage at his old tweets and his lack of remorse at the time, leading to him stepping down as host in the midst of the intense criticism that was leveled at him.

This forms the backdrop to his Netflix series, which explores how he got to that moment in his life and the effect it had on him moving forward. it’s an often brutally honest examination of the pitfalls of celebrity and the dreaded cancel culture that has pervaded every aspect of public life worldwide.

It is surprisingly frank about how the experience impacted Hart at the time, an openness that Hart says he welcomes. “Whether it’s positive, negative, good, bad or ugly, I have no problem with being an open book,” he explains. “I’m just about improvement, I’m about growth, I’m about always getting better. I also have an understanding that you don’t know you need to get better until you do dumb shit that you never planned on doing. We’re human and as humans we make mistakes.”

