Kieran Culkin vs. Matthew Macfadyen: Emmy Experts divided on which ‘Succession’ co-star will win

The 2020 Emmys are shaping up to be the Battle of the Co-stars for HBO’s “Succession.” For months now, awards watchers have been pulling their hair out over predicting who might win between lead actors Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. But now some of our Emmy Experts are divided over a pair of supporting players: Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Of our 30 pundits from major media outlets, seven predict Culkin will triumph for playing immature son Roman Roy, while one goes out on a limb for Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, a Waystar executive who’s married to Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook).

There’s a popular belief that co-stars being nominated against each other leads to them losing because of vote-splitting, but for every example there seems to be a counter-example. Last year’s Best Drama Supporting Actor category featured three “Game of Thrones” co-stars — Peter Dinklage, Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — with Dinklage prevailing. Conversely, over in the Best Drama Supporting Actress race, the four “GoT” ladies — Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams — were bested by Julia Garner, the sole “Ozark” representative in the category.

Elsewhere at last year’s ceremony, Jodie Comer beat “Killing Eve” co-star Sandra Oh for lead actress, but two “This Is Us” lead actors — Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia — likely split the vote and lost to Billy Porter (“Pose”). On the surface there seems to be no rhyme or reason to why one cast member will beat another, or why both will lose. Perhaps it’s who has the momentum at the time voters are marking their ballots, which seems to fit the Porter scenario. Or maybe it’s overall buzz for the character in question, as in the case of Comer’s Villanelle becoming a fan-favorite. If the latter is true, who’s the buzzier “Succession” character: Culkin’s Roman or Macfadyen’s Tom?

Should there be a vote-split situation this year between Culkin and Macfadyen, let’s examine who might benefit in Best Drama Supporting Actor. A whopping 12 Emmy Experts predict Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”) will finally win after six failed bids for “Wiseguy” (1989), “Breaking Bad” (2013) and “Better Call Saul” (2015-17, 2019). Another nine Experts think Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) is the man to beat for his TV breakout role in the Apple hit. And Tom Pelphrey gets the final Expert vote for joining “Ozark” as the troubled brother of Laura Linney‘s character.

Here’s a closer look at the individual Emmy picks of Gold Derby’s 30 Experts:

*12 predict Banks: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

*9 predict Crudup: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Robert Rorke (Various), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine)

*7 predict Culkin: Eric Deggans (NPR), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Ben Travers (Indiewire)

*1 predicts Macfadyen: Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine)

*1 predicts Pelphrey: Ed Martin (Media Village)

