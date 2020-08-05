Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Kieran Culkin is entering the “Succession” episode “Tern Haven” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program aired September 8 and was the fifth episode of the second season for the HBO show.

In this installment, the Roy family and Pierce family gather for a pre-merger dinner. Roman (Culkin) is pretending that he actually reads books, but nobody is buying it. Tabitha tells everyone that she and Roman never have sex. Later on, that is proven when he implores her to pretend like she is dead in bed but she flees to the bathroom. He goes off to find Gerri instead.

Culkin just received his first career Emmy nomination. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against co-stars Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen, past winners Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) plus previous nominee Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) and rookie contender Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”).

