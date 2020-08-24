1st-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin is really happy that ‘Succession’ is a hit: ‘I want to keep doing this job!’ [WATCH]

“I want to keep doing this job!” admits Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin about the overwhelmingly positive reaction to HBO’s “Succession,” which just picked up 18 Emmy nominations. Culkin reveals he never usually cares about how a movie or play is received, but this time, it’s different.

“This is the first time being in a TV show,” he explains. “I’ll work on a movie and then when it’s done, how it’s received is just none of my business. I’ve never cared about it does well or people hate it. I don’t care and sort of the same when I do theater. I’m trying to make it the best. I don’t really need to read reviews. I don’t really care what the response is. So it’s sort of strange because [now] the response does matter!” Watch our exclusive video interview with Culkin above from before the noms announcement.

SEE the 2020 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations complete list

“Succession,” created by Emmy winner Jesse Armstrong, co-stars Culkin as Roman Roy, the youngest of the Roy clan, whose magnetic bravado and cockiness belies an insecurity and ambition underneath the surface. The Roy family is headed up by media mogul patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and is in constant upheaval as they navigate power struggles both within the family and in the corporate boardroom of his Waystar Royco media empire. At the heart of the show is the interaction between Logan his damaged adult children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) as well as the extended family, sycophants and acquaintances that orbit them.

The epic drama leads all drama series (alongside “Ozark”) with 18 nominations across the board, up from five nominations for its first season (it won for writing and main title theme music). That impressive haul includes nine nominations for its cast, including Culkin with his first ever nomination, in the Best Drama Supporting Actor category alongside co-stars and fellow freshmen Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun. He is joined by Cox and Strong in the lead category and Snook in the supporting actress race. Rounding out the love shown to the show’s actors are veterans James Cromwell, Harriet Walker and Cherry Jones, who scored guest acting nominations.

SEE the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations complete list

He adds, “These writers are just brilliant and on top of how good they are, they write great scripts, they tell great stories, but they also know how to write for each actor and also, they all have, and Jesse in particular, has an amazing bullshit-ometer. He knows if something is a little too far or something is a little too on the nose or this or that. So I’m in completely safe hands. Most of how I approach Roman is not at all this. It’s all just gut. I read the page, it feels right and if it doesn’t, I mean, I will sort of express myself, but then it feels like I’m heard, it feels like a real collaboration. It’s not a struggle.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions