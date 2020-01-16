Here’s when you can expect ‘Killing Eve’ Season 3, which will have a ‘shocking and personal death’

Season 3 of “Killing Eve” will premiere in April, BBC America announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. An exact date will come at a later time.

The first two seasons of the spy thriller premiered in April the past two years, so this timeframe is not really a surprise. Both seasons bowed on the first Sunday of the month, and if that continues, Season 3 would probably debut on April 5.

Season 2 ended with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shooting Eve (Sandra Oh) and leaving her for dead. Of course, she is not. The new season will find the duo, per BBC America’s synopsis, “trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice,” aka each other. Villanelle believes Eve is dead, while Eve thinks Villanelle will never find her. “All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances… and perhaps a share of their souls,” the network dramatically teases.

SEE Jodie Comer overcomes vote-splitting to win Emmy over ‘Killing Eve’ co-star Sandra Oh

Suzanne Heathcoate took over showrunner duties for the third season from Emerald Fennell, who received an writing Emmy nomination last year and herself inherited the reigns from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who adapted the series from Luke Jennings‘ book series. “Killing Eve” was renewed for a fourth season earlier this month, and in keeping with tradition, will have a new female showrunner for that installment, though that person has yet to be determined.

“Killing Eve” was up for two Golden Globes last week, Best Drama Series and Best TV Drama Actress for Emmy champ Comer. Comer is also nominated at this weekend’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for TV drama actress. Oh won the Globe and SAG Award last year.

PREDICT SAG Awards TV winners now; change them until January 19

Be sure to make your SAG Awards winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on January 19. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 SAG Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions