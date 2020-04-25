Is Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ really Kate Bosworth? Let’s analyze the clues

This week on “The Masked Singer,” it was “a smackdown between two mammals, one amphibian and an appealing fruit” … sue me, I quoted from the open. Nick Cannon sparkled, literally, in a glitter tux as he introduced guest panelist Sharon Osbourne. She even noticed his shiny duds, I just wish his clothes fit better, but I digress. It was the Frog vs. the Kitty up first, but who is that kitty cat? Below, we analyze the clues.

Kitty claimed she has the strategy of kindness — and that she’s about to show her true colors tonight! Well she did sing Cyndi Lauper’s signature tune “True Colors.” The kitty commanded the stage with a lovely alto and an amazing stage presence in that cat ballroom costume. She’s got style and a nice feel for her lyrics.

The hints in her luggage bag included a dragon and the country of Greece; previously there was a H.S. Musical hint. Jenny McCarthy said it’s Vanessa Hudgens. Nicole Scherzinger said no to that and guessed Emma Roberts—umm no I’m not feeling her. Ken Jeong guessed Kate Bosworth, basing his opinion on a previous hint that Robert Redford gave her a big break in “The Horse Whisperer.” Osbourne jumped in and agreed based on her two different colored eyes.

With a loss to the Frog, this Kitty had to sing one more time for her Fancy Feast. She returned for the big smackdown going toe to toe with the Banana singing “Unstoppable” by Sia. She wailed with great pitch and a nice vocal styling.

After careful consideration, I agree with both Ken and Sharon because the clues all add up to Kate Bosworth:

*Kate was in “High School Musical.”

*Kate made her screen debut in Redford’s “The Horse Whisperer” (she earned the part because she was a champion equestrian).

*When she went to the Met Gala in 2016, fashionistas said she channeled a Greek Goddess with her look.

•She has one of the most well-known conditions of heterochromia in Hollywood (two different colored eyes). Bosworth has one blue eye and one hazel eye.

What do you think, my precious Derby Dogs?

