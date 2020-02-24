Who is the purr-fectly sultry Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’? We examine the clues

It felt like the fan favorite of episode 4 on “The Masked Singer” was that tall colorful Kitty. She definitely added a purr-fectly sultry air to the show while belting out Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” and the crowd jumped to their feet and looked joyful. But, those clues were a head banger.

This little kitty voiced a fondness for the peculiar and says she feels comfy “among the weird.” She also said something about a transformation and voiced how people don’t think of her as the “person she’s become” but rather as the “person she once was.” She was poised, had great stage presence and she really wails on the high notes.

But who is she? In her clue segment she was shown in a theater and there was a clip of her fighting pirates.

As for the judges, Nicole Scherzinger guessed it was Paris Hilton—ugh—she can’t sing or dance, so that’s wrong. She also suggested it could be dancer Julianne Hough. Julianne does sing, but I don’t see her having a “fondness for the peculiar” — she’s more the milk and cookies type. Ken Jeong brought up Hilton’s “The Simple Life” co-star, Nicole Richie, but she doesn’t sing (however she does play a fairly good piano.)

I sweated on this one, but I got it figured out Derby-dogs: It’s Minnie Driver from “The Riches,” an odd show. If you flashback to “Good Will Hunting,” Ms. Driver was an overweight romantic lead, who later on transformed into a rather svelte actress. She also starred as the grown-up Wendy in the live televised version of “Peter Pan” and yes she fought with pirates … are you with me? Minnie has made several albums, but mostly people know her as an actress. I’m no longer purr-plexed, are you?

