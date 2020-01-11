Ladies’ choice: ‘Parasite,’ ‘Little Women’ claim 4 awards each from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists

One of the few all-female awards season voting bodies, the 92 members of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists went all in for Bong Joon Ho‘s South Korean dark comedy “Parasite.” The film won four categories — Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Non-English Language Film.

Also winning in multiple categories in the 13th annual awards was Greta Gerwig‘s “Little Women,” which won for adapted screenplay, supporting actress for Florence Pugh and Best Ensemble Cast. Gerwig also won a gender-specific category for Best Woman Screenwriter.

Best Actress went to Lupita Nyong’o in “Us,” Best Actor was handed to Adam Driver in “Marriage Story” and Brad Pitt walked away with the supporting actor prize for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The documentary trophy went to “Apollo 11” and the animated winner was “I Lost My Body.” Earning the cinematography award was Roger Deakins for “1917” while Thelma Schoonmaker took the editing honor for “The Irishman.”

In the ladies-only categories, Celine Sciamma won best director for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” voice actress Annie Potts won Best Animated Female for her reprisal of Bo Peep in “Toy Story 4” while Pugh also won and honor for her breakthrough performances in three 2019 films — “Midsommar,” “Little Women” and “Fighting With My Family.” As for Outstanding Achievement by a Women in the Film Industry, Ava DuVernay was lauded for creating ARRAY, her initiative that is focused on promoting movies by people of color and women, and also championing women in film in general.

The AWFJ also hands out special mention awards. Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”) took the Actress Defying Age and Ageism title. Aisling Franciosi (“The Nightingale”) won Bravest Performance. Then there is Anne Hathaway (“The Hustler,” “Serenity”), who was declared Actress Most in Need of a New Agent. Rounding out the slate of winners, if you can call them that: Emilio Estevez, 57, and Taylor Schilling, 35, for most egregious age difference between lovers on screen, the “Charlie’s Angels” re-do took remake or sequel that shouldn’t have been made.

The AWFJ also slammed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globes categories with its Hall of Shame Award.

