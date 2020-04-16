Laine Hardy sings ‘Ground I Grew Up On’ for Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa [WATCH]

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy reunited with Ryan Seacrest on April 15, albeit remotely. The season 17 champ debuted his new song, “Ground I Grew Up On,” on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” He performed this toe-tapping number from his home in Livingston, LA. He played guitar and his boyhood pal, Trent Thibodaux, accompanied him.

Laine revealed that he wrote this single based on his memories of growing up in the country, being barefoot and climbing trees. “This song has a good meaning behind it. It’s a really heartfelt song for home.” While this performance was hindered by technical difficulties, you can see a professionally produced video during this Sunday’s “American Idol.”

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now (Seasons 1 – 16)?

Hardy is hoping to tour this summer, with some solo gigs and others as the opening act for either Toby Keith

or Randy Houser and Sara Evans. He is hoping to avoid the curse that has struck down the recent winners of “Idol.” Indeed the 2018 champ, Maddie Poppe, wasn’t even given a chance to sing on the 2019 finale, breaking a long-standing tradition of the show.

Laine Hardy won season 17 of “American Idol” over Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg on Sunday, May 19. The season 18 winner will be revealed on Sunday, May 17 following an abbreviated live schedule due

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions