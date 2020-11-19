2020 Latin Grammy predictions: Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Karol G and Anuel AA will clean up, according to our odds

The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards will be held tonight, November 19, during a ceremony broadcast on Univision and hosted by salsa singer Victor Maneulle, Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma“) and actress Ana Brenda Contreras. But who will win? Scroll down for our official odds in 13 categories including the top four general field races. Nominees are listed in order of their likelihood of winning with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our odds were calculated by combining the predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users, and they expect good news for urban artists, especially Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper has nine bids overall and is predicted to win Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album for his crossover hit “YHLQMDLG.” His frequent collaborator J Balvin has even more nominations (13, more than any other artist), and we’re betting on him to take home even more hardware: Record of the Year and Best Urban Fusion/Performance as one of many featured artists on Anuel AA‘s “China,” and Best Urban Song for his own “Rojo.”

Meanwhile, Anuel is tipped to win Best New Artist in addition to those two victories for “China,” while another performer on that song, Karol G, is also expected to take home Song of the Year as a co-writer of her hit “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj. Since Minaj also co-wrote the song, that would mean Minaj winning a Latin Grammy before a regular Grammy — she’s 0-for-10 at those all-genre music kudos. The same goes for rapper Travis Scott, who we think will claim Best Short Form Music Video for “TKN” with Rosalia.

Do you agree with those predictions? Who might we be underestimating? See our forecasts below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny — 19/2

“Colores,” J Balvin — 23/2

“Pro Primera Vez,” Camilo — 13/1

“Oasis,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny — 14/1

“Mesa Para Dos,” Kany Garcia — 14/1

“Cumbiana,” Carlos Vives — 14/1

“La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Paez — 16/1

“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1,” Natalia Lafourcade — 16/1

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin — 18/1

“Aire,” Jesse and Joy — 22/1

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“China,” Anuel AA feat. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G and J Balvin — 21/2

“Rene,” Residente — 11/1

“Tusa,” Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — 23/2

“Rojo,” J Balvin — 13/1

“Tutu,” Camilo feat. Pedro Capo — 13/1

“Vete,” Bad Bunny — 14/1

“Cuando Estes Aqui,” Pablo Alboran — 16/1

“Contigo,” Alejandro Sanz — 16/1

“Lo Que En Ti Veo,” Kany Garcia and Nahuel Pennisi — 20/1

“Solari Yacumenza,” Bajofondo feat. Cuareim 1080 — 22/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Tusa,” Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj — 11/1

“Rene,” Residente — 23/2

“ADMV,” Maluma — 12/1

“Tiburones,” Ricky Martin — 13/1

“Lo Que En Ti Veo,” Kany Garcia and Nahuel Pennisi — 14/1

“For Sale,” Alejandro Sanz and Carlos Vives — 15/1

“#ELMUNDOFUERA,” Alejandro Sanz — 16/1

“El Mismo Aire,” Camilo — 16/1

“Codo Con Codo,” Jorge Drexler — 22/1

“Tutu,” Camilo feat. Pedro Capo — 28/1

“Bonita,” Juanes and Sebastian Yatra — 33/1

BEST NEW ARTIST

Anuel AA — 10/1

Nicki Nicole — 13/1

Pitizion — 14/1

Soy Emilia — 14/1

Kurt — 16/1

Nathy Peluso — 16/1

Mike Bahia — 16/1

Rauw Alejandro — 18/1

Conociendo Rusia — 18/1

Wos — 18/1

Cazzu — 37/1

BEST POP ALBUM

“Pro Primera Vez,” Camilo — 11/2

“Pausa,” Ricky Martin — 13/2

“Mas Futuro Que Pasado,” Juanes — 7/1

“Prisma,” Beret — 7/1

“Spoiler,” Aitana — 15/2

BEST POP SONG

“Tutu,” Camilo feat. Pedro Capo — 11/2

“Bonita,” Juanes and Sebastian Yatra — 13/2

“Cuando Estes Aqui,” Pablo Alboran — 13/2

“Una Vez Mas,” Ximena Sarinana — 7/1

“Amor en Cuarentena,” Raquel Sofia — 15/2

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM

“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny — 13/2

“Colores,” J Balvin — 17/2

“Oasis,” J Balvin and Bad Bunny — 21/2

“Emmanuel,” Anuel AA — 23/2

“Nibiru,” Ozuna — 13/1

“Ferxxo,” Feid — 14/1

“1 of 1,” Sech — 15/1

“Easy Money Baby,” Myke Towers — 16/1

BEST URBAN FUSION/PERFORMANCE

“China,” Anuel AA feat. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G and J Balvin — 11/2

“Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi,” Rosalia and Ozuna — 13/2

“Azul,” J Balvin — 7/1

“Hablamos Manana,” Bad Bunny, Duki and Pablo Chill-E — 7/1

“Cantalo,” Ricky Martin, Residente and Bad Bunny — 7/1

BEST URBAN SONG

“Rojo,” J Balvin — 11/2

“Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi,” Rosalia and Ozuna — 13/2

“Rave de Favela,” MC Lan, Anitta, BEAM and Major Lazer — 7/1

“Adicto,” Tainy, Anuel AA and Ozuna — 7/1

“Muchacha,” Gente De Zona and Becky G — 15/2

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP SONG

“Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,” Residente — 11/2

“Medusa,” Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA and J Balvin — 6/1

“Narcos,” Anuel AA — 7/1

“Kemba Walker,” Eladio Carrion and Bad Bunny — 7/1

“Goteo,” Duki — 15/2

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Seremos Primavera,” Eruca Sativa — 11/2

“Jueves,” El Cuarteto De Nos — 13/2

“Donde Jugaran Lxs Ninxs,” Molotov — 7/1

“Incomunicacion,” Vetamadre — 7/1

“Undotrecua,” Miguel Mateos — 15/2

BEST ROCK SONG

“Biutiful,” Mon Laferte — 11/2

“Yo Me Lo Merezco,” Santana feat. Buika — 6/1

“Bola de Fuego,” Chancho En Piedra — 7/1

“Mario Neta,” El Cuarteto De Nos — 7/1

“Creo,” Eruca Sativa — 15/2

BEST SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO

“TKN,” Rosalia and Travis Scott — 11/2

“Rojo,” J Balvin — 13/2

“Saci,” BaianaSystem and Tropkillaz — 7/1

“Para Ya,” Porter — 7/1

“Cubana,” Bivolt — 15/2

