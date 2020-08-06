Laura Dern (‘Big Little Lies’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Laura Dern is entering the “Big Little Lies” episode “Tell-Tale Hearts” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program aired June 16, 2019 and was the second episode of the second season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Renata (Dern) is excited to have the cover of a major magazine before federal agents arrest her husband for securities fraud. After he confesses, she finds out that he has bankrupted them.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Dern won an Emmy for playing this same role when it was a limited series and now competes for the eighth time in her career. For this 2020 contest, she is up against reigning champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”), past winners Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) and Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), previous nominees Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) and rookie contender Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

