Will Oscars afterglow help Laura Dern (‘Big Little Lies’) claim another Emmy? She will not NOT be a winner!

According to our early Emmy odds, Best Drama Supporting Actress is a race between Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”), with defending champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”) close behind them. But I think we could be underestimating another defending champ: Streep’s “Lies” co-star Laura Dern, who’s already a winner for her role as Renata Klein. And not only has she won an Emmy for this performance, she’s fresh off of her very first Oscar win.

After decades in the industry, Dern finally started cleaning up on the awards circuit in recent years. She claimed her first Emmy in 2017 on her sixth nomination: Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for playing Renata in the first season of “Lies” before it was renewed for season two, forcing the show to move into drama series categories.

Streep joined the cast of “Lies” in season two as Nicole Kidman‘s mother-in-law from hell, and the Emmys love her almost as much as the Oscars do: she has won three times out of four nominations in her career. So if any “Lies” actress wins it would be Streep, right? Not necessarily. Because right now it’s Dern who has the golden touch.

After winning her overdue first Emmy, Dern won her overdue first Oscar earlier this year for her supporting role as a divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.” And she gave a showier performance than Streep in season two of “Lies.” In the first season her Renata was a fiercely protective mother defending her daughter against a bully — and sometimes bullying the other Monterey moms in the process. Season two shifts the focus to her marriage as her husband (Jeffrey Nordling) is arrested for financial crimes.

Her husband’s betrayal gave Dern the chance to play the kinds of righteous, indignant outbursts awards voters love — hide your model trains, gentlemen. And she’s responsible for arguably the most memorable (and most memed) moment of the season when she insisted to her no-good husband, “I will not not be rich!” That combined with her Oscars afterglow could give her the advantage here.

And we mustn’t forget just how much Emmy voters love actors in David E. Kelley shows, which could benefit either Dern or Streep. In addition to the three acting wins for the first season of “Lies” (for Dern, Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard), Kelley has helped 30 other thespians prevail. Can Dern keep that winning streak alive?

