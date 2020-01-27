Not so fast, Laura Dern! 1 of our Top 24 Users predicts Scarlett Johansson will win Supporting Actress Oscar

Our Top 24 Users who had the best scores predicting last year’s Oscar winners are virtually in agreement on this year’s four acting races. All 24 say Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) will win Best Actor, Renee Zellweger (“Joker”) will claim Best Actress and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) will take Best Supporting Actor. However, one lone user by the name of Vincenzo Colantonio dares to go against his 23 fellow predictors by saying the winner of Best Supporting Actress will be Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”) and not Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).

Dern has already claimed prizes at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and SAG Awards, but Johansson earns extra credit for also receiving an Oscar bid for Best Actress for “Marriage Story,” the Netflix film that coincidentally co-stars Dern.

For the most part Colantonio is sticking with the overall odds in the other Academy Awards categories. He picks “1917” for Best Picture and Best Director (Sam Mendes), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” for Best Original Screenplay, “Toy Story 4” for Best Animated Feature, “American Factory” for Best Documentary Feature and “Parasite” for Best International Film.

However, he defies the odds for Best Adapted Screenplay, choosing “Jojo Rabbit” instead of front-runner “Little Women.” Could Colantonio be onto something in predicting “Jojo Rabbit” will upset on Oscar night by winning adapted screenplay and supporting actress? After all, the film is a Best Picture nominee with six nominations — that’s one more than last year’s overall winner “Green Book.”

Colantonio is one of the Top 24 Users who did the best when predicting the 2019 Oscar champs. Looking over his scores last year, he correctly forecasted wins for picture “Green Book,” director Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”), actor Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), supporting actor Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”), adapted screenplay “BlacKkKlansman” and original screenplay “Green Book.” The only two above-the-line races he got wrong were Best Actress (picking Glenn Close over Olivia Colman) and Best Supporting Actress (picking Rachel Weisz over Regina King).

