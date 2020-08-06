Laura Linney (‘Ozark’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Laura Linney is entering the “Ozark” episode “Fire Pink” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actress. This program streamed March 27 and was the ninth episode of the third season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Wendy (Linney) and Marty try to convince Navarro they are more valuable to him than Helen is. Ben attempts to flee with his sister Wendy and then she talks the officers out of arresting him. He calls Helen to apologize, but Wendy hangs up before someone can identify his location. She makes a fatal decision about her brother.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Linney has won four Emmys (for “Wild Iris,” “Frasier,” “John Adams,” “The Big C”) among her seven career nominations. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against reigning champ Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) and her co-star Sandra Oh, past winner Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), previous nominee Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and rookie contender Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions