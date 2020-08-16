Laura Linney (‘Ozark’) says playing a ‘reactive creature’ gives her ‘a lot to experience and go through’ [WATCH]

Laura Linney recently reaped her second consecutive Emmy bid for her leading role as Wendy Byrd on the Netflix drama series “Ozark.” This four-time Emmy winning actress readily credits the writers for creating such a well-rounded character for her to play. “Wendy is a reactive creature and that means, fortunately for me as an actor, there is lot to experience and go through.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

As she explains, “When the writing is as good as it is, fortunately, things are pretty clear and when you are surrounded by experienced actors and a crew that knows what they’re doing, that helps you with time. Part of the excitement and the exhilaration of doing television is just jumping in, is doing that work on your own, and then coming in and jumping in and seeing what everybody else has to offer and how that might alter what you originally had in mind.”

This third season opened with Wendy and her husband Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) at odds over their next move in their ongoing effort to extricate themselves from laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel. Complicating Wendy’s life were the cartel’s lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) and local drug dealer Darlene Snell (Lisa Embry). Adding to Wendy’s woes was a new arrival, her bipolar brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey).

That sibling relationship, which defined the season, came to an end in the episode “Fire Pink” when Wendy was forced to sacrifice her brother to save her family. That Linney chose this as her Emmy submission isn’t surprising given how she described it to us several months ago. “It was a beautifully written episode. Fortunately it was episode 9 and not episode 2. Tom and I had several months to work together, to get comfortable with each other, so that by the time we got to that episode, we had created a foundation on which to play. The words were so wonderful, the dynamics were all in place.”

