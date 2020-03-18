Leslie Jones forever! ‘Project Runway’ fans say she was far and away the season’s best guest judge [POLL RESULTS]

“Project Runway” ended on March 12 with guest judge Serena Williams helping Karlie Kloss, Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth crown a winner — Geoffrey Mac! But was she the best guest judge of the season? According to the readers who polled following the finale, the best celeb who joined the judges’ panel this season was actually Leslie Jones. Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

It wasn’t even close. “Saturday Night Live” star Jones was the choice of a whopping 53% of respondents. She appeared in the episode “Live and Let Tie Dye” in which she judged the designers looks after they created their own textiles for modern takes on the ’60s style. The designers were excited to hear a comedian’s take, and it turned out that the models were too.

Every week’s runway show is usually a pretty staid affair with the models showcasing their looks and the judges quietly and politely taking notes, but Jones was irrepressible. When the last look came out — Geoffrey Mac’s, which won the challenge — Jones explained, “Take that dress off, that’s mine!” And then, “If I die and come back, I’m coming back as that dress, and I want you to wear me just like you’re wearing that dress.” Even the models lost their cool and laughed. The runway needs more of that.

Ranked second in our poll with 19% of the vote was Cyndi Lauper, who was not only the guest judge in “Sew 80’s” but also the inspiration for the challenge, which was for the designers to create punk-pop looks inspired by Lauper’s 1980s fashion style. Come to think of it, Geoffrey Mac won that challenge too. It seems Mac brought out the best in the show’s special guests.