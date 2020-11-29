‘Let Them All Talk’: Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest make merry in new HBO Max movie

HBO Max has released a new trailer for their upcoming film, “Let Them All Talk,” a comedy-drama starring legendary actresses Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest. Slated to premiere on the streaming platform on December 10, the film is directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (“Traffic”) and penned by screenwriter Deborah Eisenberg. Watch the trailer for “Let Them All Talk” above.

In the trailer we see Alice (Streep), a successful writer struggling to complete her latest manuscript, reconnecting with two old friends (Bergen and Wiest) on the Queen Mary cruise ship. Accompanied by her nephew, played by Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, Alice plots out her daily routine for success while working through seemingly contentious relationships with her pals. Meanwhile, her literary agent (Gemma Chan) is laying on the pressure for Alice to complete her next book.

In an October interview with Entertainment Weekly, Streep revealed that many of the scenes were largely improvised by the seasoned actresses. “Improvised feel? Well, yeah, it does, because it is,” Streep said. “I mean, they would give us the outlines of a situation, and then we knew where we had to end up. But they didn’t tell us how to get there.” Bergen called Soderbergh a “fearless filmmaker” and Wiest added that the film was expertly crafted with nothing but sound equipment and a camera on a wheelchair.

The acclaimed cast will now contend for Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Oscars as a feature film. Streep has been nominated at the awards ceremony in all but 13 years since she was first recognized in 1979 for “The Deer Hunter.” She’s won nine times out of her record-setting 33 nominations, including the Cecil B. DeMille award in 2017. Bergen has 12 Golden Globe nominations to date, winning twice for “Murphy Brown.” Wiest has tallied four nominations, including winning a Globe for “Bullets Over Broadway” in 1994. Will any of them add to their total for “Let Them All Talk”?

