Linda Cardellini (‘Dead to Me’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Linda Cardellini is entering the “Dead to Me” episode “If Only You Knew” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actress. This program streamed May 8 and was the seventh episode of the second season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Judy (Cardellini) and Jen organize Steve’s vigil to avoid suspicion. Judy is encouraged to break up with Michelle since she is so close to Detective Perez. She fights Steve’s fiance, who is four months pregnant, leaving her emotionally charged.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Cardellini previously had a nomination for “Mad Men” and now has two bids this year for acting and producing. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against her co-star Christina Applegate, past winners Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) plus previous nominees Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions