Emmys trivia: Linda Cardellini (‘Dead to Me’) eyes second career nomination, but what was her first?

Linda Cardellini is back in the awards conversation for her emotional performance in Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” The dark comedy only nabbed a single nomination last year for Cardellini’s co-star Christina Applegate, but now many of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts think both ladies will show up in Best Comedy Actress for Season 2. Should Cardellini hear her name called on Emmy nominations morning, it would actually be her second career bid. Do you remember her first?

Cardellini originally earned a hug from the TV academy in 2013 for her fan-favorite turn in “Mad Men,” where she played Sylvia Rosen, one of Don Draper’s (Jon Hamm) final mistresses. (If you ask me, she was robbed for her roles in “Freaks and Geeks,” “ER” and “Bloodline,” but that’s a story for another day.) At the Emmys Cardellini faced off against eventual Best Drama Guest Actress winner Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) as well as Joan Cusack (“Shameless”), Jane Fonda (“The Newsroom”), Margo Martindale (“The Americans”) and Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”).

Flash-forward to today, and Cardellini is on the cusp of receiving her first lead nomination. As of this writing, these nine Emmy Experts think she’ll show up in Best Comedy Actress for “Dead to Me”: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone).

Cardellini really gets to sink her teeth into her role of Judy Hale, a woman whose many dark secrets are revealed after originally meeting Jen Harding (Applegate) in grief counseling. Throughout the series, the two women go through a roller-coaster of emotions as every episode seemingly ends with a twist that shakes up their friendship. But they always persevere, thanks in part to wine.

In the all-new episodes, which streamed May 8 on Netflix, Judy gets over the loss of a loved one by starting up a new relationship with Michelle (Natalie Morales), who she meets at her nursing home job. Judy’s special bond with Jen deepens when someone comes knocking and asking for more information about a mysterious disappearance. (I’m avoiding as many spoilers as possible, but seriously, just watch it.)

The Top 10 leading ladies our Emmy Experts predict for Best Comedy Actress are: Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Applegate, Merritt Wever (“Run”), Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Cardellini, Awkwafina (“Nora from Queens”), Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”) and Zoe Kravitz (“High Fidelity”). Do YOU agree or disagree with these Emmy gurus’ predictions?

