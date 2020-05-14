‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her first child

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold will soon have a new tiny dancer to train: The Season 25 champ is pregnant with her first child.

Arnold announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, posting two photos of herself, her husband Sam Cusick and a sonogram. “Ohhhhhh baby 👶 ,” she wrote on Instagram. “Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant#pregnancyannouncement”

A November due date means the 26-year-old would miss the next season of “Dancing” should a 29th installment be able to film in September pending loosening lockdown restrictions. After making her pro debut in Season 16, Arnold returned in Season 21 and has not missed a season since, winning Season 25 with Jordan Fisher. She finished in sixth place last fall with Sean Spicer.

The news also comes six months after Arnold’s mother-in-law Jennifer died unexpectedly. She missed two episodes of “Dancing” (Jenna Johnson filled in for her), including Spicer’s elimination.

SEE What happens to ABC’s Monday nights if ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ can both air in the fall?

Arnold’s fellow “Dancing” pros showered the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum, who wed Cusick, her high school sweetheart, in 2015, with well wishes in the comments.

“Can’t wait to meet baby Sasha!!!!!!” Sasha Farber joked. “You are calling it Sasha right?”

SEE Sean Spicer talked to a ‘proud, disappointed’ Lindsay Arnold right after his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination

“Yessss Linds so happy for you! ❤️” Peta Murgatroyd commented. Her brother-in-law, Val Chmerkovskiy, added, “…and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys.”

Karina Smirnoff, who welcomed her first child last month, gushed, “Oh, honey! This is sooooo awesome! Congratulations!!!! Love you!!!! You will be an incredible momma!!! #gorgeousmomtobe”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions