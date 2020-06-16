Lip Sync Assassins twist on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’: Love it or hate it? [POLL]

They’re baaack! As host RuPaul Charles revealed in the Season 5 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” a new twist introduced the 10 returning queens to some of the most talented Lip Sync Assassins in the reality TV show’s herstory. The rules state that the week’s challenge winner has to lip sync against a surprise guest star in order to take home the $10,000 tip. Oh, and whoever prevails gets the power to reveal the lipstick of the week’s eliminated queen. If the All Star wins the lip sync, they solely get to choose which of the bottom queens gets the chop. If the Lip Sync Assassin wins, they reveal the lipstick of the queen voted on by all of the other contestants.

Do you love or hate this new twist? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to defend your choice in the comments section. Tour our photos above to see the updated list of all the Lip Sync Assassins who’ve appeared so far on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.” Warning: spoilers!

Yvie Oddly was the first Lip Sync Assassin to appear on the “All Stars 5” catwalk. The memorable queen previously won Season 11 thanks in part to her strange and unique interpretations of drag. Yvie popped up in last week’s season premiere, “Werq the World Variety Extravaganza,” donning neon green dreadlocks and wearing a shiny red leather jacket.

She faced off against “All Star’s” first challenge champ India Ferrah to Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” with Yvie being named the winner by host RuPaul Charles. Yvie then revealed the lipstick with the name of the queen who the group wanted to go home: Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry.

Alyssa Edwards was the second Lip Sync Assassin to return to the house that Ru built. The southern belle has yet to win a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competition, but she gained infamy after appearing in Season 5 (6th place) and All Stars 2 (5th place). Alyssa’s lip sync took place at the end of the second episode, “Get a Room,” and she too was covered head to toe in bright neon colors.

She battled against the week’s challenge winner, Shea Coulee, to the song “Neutron Dance” by The Pointer Sisters. Amazingly, Alyssa was beaten by the All Star, and so Shea not only won her own $10,000 tip but also the rolled-over $10,000 tip from India’s loss the previous week. Shea chose to send home Ongina.

