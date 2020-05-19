‘Listen to Your Heart’ champs Chris and Bri recorded an entire album in quarantine, and you can listen to it now!

Chris Watson and Bri Stauss are still making beautiful music together because you can stream to their new album now! The inaugural champs of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” recorded an entire album, “Chris & Bri,” in quarantine and dropped it Monday night after the finale on their website.

“Somehow, we made an album. In two months, in different states recording, in different studios, writing everything through FaceTime,” Bri told “Entertainment Tonight” (watch below). “It was insane. I was able to come to L.A. for two weekends before the lockdown happened and then the rest was finished through FaceTime, and it was just insane.”

A 10-track LP, the album consists of five originals and five covers that the couple performed on the show, which finished filming in February. See the track listing below.

1. “Found You”

2. “360”

3. “I Do”

4. “Your Touch”

5. “Heart Open”

6. “Beyond” (Leon Bridges)

7. “Lover” (Taylor Swift)

8. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (Elvis Presley)

9. “Give Me Love” (Ed Sheeran)

10. “Make You Feel My Love” (Adele)

“It’s really interesting to write about our relationship, because you just write about the aspects that you’ve experienced so far,” Chris said. “We’ve just experienced all the honeymoon-type stuff. And then the stuff where it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s been hard.’ … It’s been a lot of best parts about a relationship that we’ve been able to write about.”

As part of the grand prize, the pair was also supposed to tour together before the coronavirus pandemic changed everyone’s plans. But the tour is still on the docket whenever it’s safe again to hit the road. “We are still planning on going on tour and connecting with our fans and sharing our music the way that we want to. We’re not gonna let coronavirus get us down,” Chris shared. “We’re going to look forward to putting out some online concerts and stuff like that.”

While Chris and Bri are not quarantining together — she has a compromised immune system — they are still very much together and have discussed marriage. “I’m not trying to get married tomorrow. And I know Bri isn’t either. We’re not trying to get married next month, but in the future, for sure,” he said.

Having a new long-distance relationship during a pandemic is also not fun, but Bri says she’s realized it’s not challenging “when you find the right person.” “We’ve had lots of FaceTime dates. We talk multiple times a day,” she revealed. “So it’s been really wonderful in a different way.”

Plus, now they can talk about their relationship publicly. “It’s been very weird for months to not tell people what is going on,” Chris said. “So in short, it’s going to be an absolute relief to be like, ‘Yo! I got a girlfriend! Her name is Bri and she’s sick, and we’re fantastic together!’ So it feels great.”

“It was really weird to have to hide it for so long, but in a way, I was really grateful because we had to rely on each other. We didn’t have the opinions of others. It was just us,” Bri added. “We had every opportunity to break up and not be together, but instead we got way stronger than ever before.”

