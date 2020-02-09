2020 Oscars online: How to watch 92nd Academy Awards live stream without a TV

The 2020 Oscars, which air live nationwide on Sunday, February 24 beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET, will be available to cable TV subscribers on the ABC website and app. And you can watch the live stream of Oscars 2020 if your service carries the local ABC affiliate. Either way, you’ll be able to watch as the winners are revealed for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Wondering how to watch otherwise? You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. (AT&T Watch Now, Fubo TV, Philo and Sling TV don’t have deals with ABC.)

Behind-the-scenes interviews will be available on the official Oscar website and YouTube channel. And the pre-show, which is set to take viewers both backstage and onto the red carpet starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on the Oscars Twitter page.

We’re predicting that eight of the nine Best Picture nominees will take home at least one Oscar. The big winner will be “1917,” which will claim the top prize of Best Picture and five more (director, cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects).

Three contenders will win a pair of prizes each: “Joker” (lead actor Joaquin Phoenix, score); “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (supporting actor Brad Pitt, production design); and “Parasite” (original screenplay, international film)

Four of the other Best Picture nominees will win one race each: “Ford v Ferrari: will race off with film editing, “Jojo Rabbit” will claim adapted screenplay, “Little Women” will take costume design and “Marriage Story” will grab supporting actress (Laura Dern). The ninth nominee, “The Irishman” will go home empty-handed despite 10 nominations.

