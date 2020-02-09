Watch our live streaming Oscars 2020 pre-show with last minute predictions and analysis

While the celebrities are making their grand entrances on the Oscars 2020 red carpet, Gold Derby presents our annual tradition of a live pre-show. Watch our two-hour program above at 6:00 p.m. ET; 3:00 p.m. PT and make your own comments below about our last minute predictions and analysis for all 24 categories decided by the Academy Awards voters.

Gold Derby editors Rob Licuria and Riley Chow will be co-hosting. Joining them will be editors Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Matt Noble and Daniel Montgomery, plus contributors Charles Bright, Sam Eckmann, Luca Giliberti, Tom O’Brien and Tony Ruiz.

The 92nd annual event from Hollywood will be live on ABC tonight at 8:00 ET; 5:00 PT. There is no host for the second straight year. Producers have announced 40 presenters and seven performers, including those for all five Best Original Song plus Billie Eilish and Janelle Monae (click on the gallery above to see the complete list).

In Memoriam segment for 2020 Oscars ceremony certain to feature Kirk Douglas, Peter Fonda, Doris Day, John Singleton and who else?

The nine films competing for Best Picture on Sunday evening are “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”

