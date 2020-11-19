Lonzo Ball (‘The Masked Singer’ Whatchamacallit) unmasked interview: ‘Doing what I love to do without anybody judging me’ was the best part [WATCH]

The elimination of Whatchamacallit on Wednesday night’s Group B finals of “The Masked Singer” was the most shocking of Season 4, but not because the hairy beast was expected to advance. Minds were blown because consistently off-base panelist Ken Jeong was the only one who correctly guessed NBA star Lonzo Ball was hiding beneath the mask. “Oh my God, I love you!” Ken screamed in disbelief while standing on top of his chair. Watch Whatchamacallit’s performance of “Lean Back” by Terror Squad, Fat Joe and Remy Ma above.

“I love music and I love performing,” Lonzo explained during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “This kind of brought it all together. And I know my mom watches this so it’s going to definitely put a smile on her face when she sees me.” When asked what the best part of being Whatchamacallit was, the New Orleans Pelican point g responded, “Just coming out here and doing what I love to do without anybody judging me and not knowing who I am. I had a lot of fun performing for y’all.”

Robin Thicke guessed former NFL player and TV host Michael Strahan was the burly beast. Jenny McCarthy went with another young NBA player, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Nicole Scherzinger also keyed in on the basketball clues, predicting Whatchamacallit was Portland Trailblazer Carmelo Anthony. Guest panelist Cheryl Hines was the furthest off the mark, saying comedian J.B. Smoove was behind the mask.

Only Ken was able to guess Whatchamacallit’s true identity, but there were numerous hints within the clue packages pointing the panelists in the right direction. The three bees and three “B” notes in Whatchamacallit’s packages are clues to Big Baller Brand, Lonzo’s apparel and shoe company. The gelatin and marshmallows in his packages are nods to Lonzo’s brothers “Gelo” and “Melo.” The panther and jets were hints to the NFL teams Lonzo’s father, Lavar, once played for. Whatchamacallit’s children’s book clue is a nod to Lonzo’s Facebook reality show, “Ball in the Family.”

Lonzo was the third act eliminated from Group B following actor Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and former NFL star Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien). Just moments later, social media singing sensation, Dr. Elvis Francois, was revealed to be the Serpent. The Seahorse and Crocodile will join the Sun and Popcorn from Group A and two more singers from Group C in the Super Six. Did you guess Lonzo was hiding behind the Whatchamacallit mask?

